Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 72

High one year ago 79

Normal 82

Record: 1910, 1947, 1995 95

Low temperature 62

Low one year ago 59

Normal 62

Record: 1964 41

Maumee stage 2.31 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 2

For August 120

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.02 inch

For August 1.55 inches (−0.18)

For the year 23.71 inches (−2.28)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 78% at noon

Average 86%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:50 a.m.

Sunset 8:39 p.m.

Moonset 10:51 a.m.

Moonrise 10:55 p.m.

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10