Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 72
High one year ago 79
Normal 82
Record: 1910, 1947, 1995 95
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 59
Normal 62
Record: 1964 41
Maumee stage 2.31 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 2
For August 120
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.02 inch
For August 1.55 inches (−0.18)
For the year 23.71 inches (−2.28)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 78% at noon
Average 86%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:50 a.m.
Sunset 8:39 p.m.
Moonset 10:51 a.m.
Moonrise 10:55 p.m.
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10