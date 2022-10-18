Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 47

High one year ago 65

Normal 63

Record: 1910, 1950 85

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 42

Normal 43

Record: 1977 24

Maumee stage 7.69 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 25

For October 208

Rainfall

For Monday 0.26 inch

For October 0.48 inches (−1.16)

For the year 27.68 inches (−4.88)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 6 p.m.

Lowest 47% at 11 a.m.

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:56 a.m.

Sunset 6:56 p.m.

Moonset 4:05 p.m.

Moonrise 1:32 a.m. Wednesday

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16