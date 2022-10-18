Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 65
Normal 63
Record: 1910, 1950 85
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 42
Normal 43
Record: 1977 24
Maumee stage 7.69 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 25
For October 208
Rainfall
For Monday 0.26 inch
For October 0.48 inches (−1.16)
For the year 27.68 inches (−4.88)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 6 p.m.
Lowest 47% at 11 a.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:56 a.m.
Sunset 6:56 p.m.
Moonset 4:05 p.m.
Moonrise 1:32 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16