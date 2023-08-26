Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 81

Normal 81

Record: 1948 95

Low temperature 74

Low one year ago 59

Normal 60

Record: 1960 44

Maumee stage 1.56 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 15

For August 154

Rainfall

For Friday none

For August 2.48 inches (−0.57)

For the year 26.94 inches (−0.37)

Relative humidity

Highest 94% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 59% at 4 p.m.

Average 77%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:01 a.m.

Sunset 8:23 p.m.

Moonrise 5:35 p.m.

Moonset 2:14 a.m. Sunday

Full Moon

Aug. 30

Last Quarter

Sept. 6

New Moon

Sept. 14

First Quarter

Sept. 22