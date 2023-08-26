Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 81
Normal 81
Record: 1948 95
Low temperature 74
Low one year ago 59
Normal 60
Record: 1960 44
Maumee stage 1.56 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 15
For August 154
Rainfall
For Friday none
For August 2.48 inches (−0.57)
For the year 26.94 inches (−0.37)
Relative humidity
Highest 94% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 59% at 4 p.m.
Average 77%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:01 a.m.
Sunset 8:23 p.m.
Moonrise 5:35 p.m.
Moonset 2:14 a.m. Sunday
Full Moon
Aug. 30
Last Quarter
Sept. 6
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22