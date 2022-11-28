Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 51
High one year ago 40
Normal 44
Record: 1990 69
Low temperature 40
Low one year ago 26
Normal 29
Record: 1930 1
Maumee stage 1.69 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 19
For November 591
Rainfall
For Sunday 1.24 inches (record)
For November 1.65 inches (−1.01)
For the year 30.77 inches (−5.94)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For November 3.5 inches (2.0)
Since July 1 4.2 inches (2.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:43 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonrise 12:38 p.m.
Moonset 10:18 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7
Last Quarter
Dec. 16
New Moon
Dec.23