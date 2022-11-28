Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 51

High one year ago 40

Normal 44

Record: 1990 69

Low temperature 40

Low one year ago 26

Normal 29

Record: 1930 1

Maumee stage 1.69 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 19

For November 591

Rainfall

For Sunday 1.24 inches (record)

For November 1.65 inches (−1.01)

For the year 30.77 inches (−5.94)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For November 3.5 inches (2.0)

Since July 1 4.2 inches (2.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:43 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonrise 12:38 p.m.

Moonset 10:18 p.m.

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7

Last Quarter

Dec. 16

New Moon

Dec.23