Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 88
High one year ago 85
Normal 84
Record: 1936 98
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 61
Normal 64
Record: 1898 44
Maumee stage 1.93 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 10
For July 110
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For July 1.66 inches (0.16)
For the year 20.84 inches (−0.87)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 43% at 2 p.m.
Average 67%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:19 a.m.
Sunset 9:13 p.m.
Moonset 5:01 p.m.
Moonset 2:40 a.m. Thursday
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8