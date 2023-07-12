Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 88

High one year ago 85

Normal 84

Record: 1936 98

Low temperature 62

Low one year ago 61

Normal 64

Record: 1898 44

Maumee stage 1.93 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 10

For July 110

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For July 1.66 inches (0.16)

For the year 20.84 inches (−0.87)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 43% at 2 p.m.

Average 67%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:19 a.m.

Sunset 9:13 p.m.

Moonset 5:01 p.m.

Moonset 2:40 a.m. Thursday

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25

Full Moon

Aug. 1

Last Quarter

Aug. 8