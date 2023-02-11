Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 43

High one year ago 36

Normal 35

Record: 1898 65

Low temperature 36

Low one year ago 26

Normal 20

Record: 1982 −18

Maumee stage 11.74 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 25

For February 326

Rainfall

For Friday trace

For February 1.01 inches (0.35)

For the year 3.76 inches (−0.56)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For February 0.1 inches (−3.1)

Since July 1 17.5 inches (−6.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:40 a.m.

Sunset 6:09 p.m.

Moonset 10:24 a.m.

Moonrise 12:14 a.m. Sunday

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7