Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 43
High one year ago 36
Normal 35
Record: 1898 65
Low temperature 36
Low one year ago 26
Normal 20
Record: 1982 −18
Maumee stage 11.74 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 25
For February 326
Rainfall
For Friday trace
For February 1.01 inches (0.35)
For the year 3.76 inches (−0.56)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For February 0.1 inches (−3.1)
Since July 1 17.5 inches (−6.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:40 a.m.
Sunset 6:09 p.m.
Moonset 10:24 a.m.
Moonrise 12:14 a.m. Sunday
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7