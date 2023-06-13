Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 65

High one year ago 83

Normal 80

Record: 1956 95

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 61

Normal 60

Record: 1910 41

Maumee stage 1.82 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 4

For June 12

Rainfall

For Monday trace

For June 0.26 inch (−1.63)

For the year 18.05 inches (0.43)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 12 a.m.

Lowest 48% at 7 p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:07 a.m.

Sunset 9:13 p.m.

Moonset 4:50 p.m.

Moonset 3:39 a.m. Wednesday

New Moon

June 18

First Quarter

June 26

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9