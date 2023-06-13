Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 65
High one year ago 83
Normal 80
Record: 1956 95
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 61
Normal 60
Record: 1910 41
Maumee stage 1.82 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 4
For June 12
Rainfall
For Monday trace
For June 0.26 inch (−1.63)
For the year 18.05 inches (0.43)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 12 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 7 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:07 a.m.
Sunset 9:13 p.m.
Moonset 4:50 p.m.
Moonset 3:39 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
June 18
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9