Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 75

High one year ago 80

Normal 81

Record: 1932, 1953, 1993 94

Low temperature 54

Low one year ago 59

Normal 59

Record: 1946 41

Maumee stage 1.57 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday none

For August 16

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For August 2.48 inches (−1.19)

For the year 26.94 inches (−0.99)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 43% at 4 p.m.

Average 67%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:04 a.m.

Sunset 8:15 p.m.

Moonset 7:33 a.m.

Moonrise 8:57 p.m.

Last Quarter

Sept. 6

New Moon

Sept. 14

First Quarter

Sept. 22

Full Moon

Sept. 29