Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 75
High one year ago 80
Normal 81
Record: 1932, 1953, 1993 94
Low temperature 54
Low one year ago 59
Normal 59
Record: 1946 41
Maumee stage 1.57 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday none
For August 16
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For August 2.48 inches (−1.19)
For the year 26.94 inches (−0.99)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 43% at 4 p.m.
Average 67%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:04 a.m.
Sunset 8:15 p.m.
Moonset 7:33 a.m.
Moonrise 8:57 p.m.
Last Quarter
Sept. 6
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 29