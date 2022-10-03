Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 69
High one year ago 50
Normal 70
Record: 1922 88
Low temperature 50
Low one year ago 51
Normal 47
Record: 1908 26
Maumee stage 1.51 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 5
For October 12
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For October none
For the year 27.38 inches (−3.92)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 38% at 5 p.m.
Average 66%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:39 a.m.
Sunset 7:19 p.m.
Moonrise 4:11 p.m.
Moonset 1:09 a.m. Tuesday
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1