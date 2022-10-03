Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 69

High one year ago 50

Normal 70

Record: 1922 88

Low temperature 50

Low one year ago 51

Normal 47

Record: 1908 26

Maumee stage 1.51 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 5

For October 12

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For October none

For the year 27.38 inches (−3.92)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 38% at 5 p.m.

Average 66%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:39 a.m.

Sunset 7:19 p.m.

Moonrise 4:11 p.m.

Moonset 1:09 a.m. Tuesday

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1