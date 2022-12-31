Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 55

High one year ago 39

Normal 34

Record: 1965 61

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 33

Normal 21

Record: 1983 −11

Maumee stage 1.72 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 15

For December 1,037

Rainfall

For Friday 0.94 inch

For December 1.90 inches (−0.49)

For the year 32.92 inches (−6.48)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For December 2.8 inches (−4.5)

Since July 1 7.0 inches (−2.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:06 a.m.

Sunset 5:22 p.m.

Moonrise 1:17 p.m.

Moonset 3:09 a.m. Sunday

Full Moon

Jan. 6

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28