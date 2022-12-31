Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 55
High one year ago 39
Normal 34
Record: 1965 61
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 33
Normal 21
Record: 1983 −11
Maumee stage 1.72 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 15
For December 1,037
Rainfall
For Friday 0.94 inch
For December 1.90 inches (−0.49)
For the year 32.92 inches (−6.48)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For December 2.8 inches (−4.5)
Since July 1 7.0 inches (−2.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:06 a.m.
Sunset 5:22 p.m.
Moonrise 1:17 p.m.
Moonset 3:09 a.m. Sunday
Full Moon
Jan. 6
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28