Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 65

Normal 75

Record: 2007 91

Low temperature 52

Low one year ago 45

Normal 53

Record: 1963 31

Maumee stage 3.09 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 2

For May 18

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For May 4.06 inches (0.78)

For the year 17.79 inches (3.36)

Relative humidity

Highest 77% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 27% at 4 p.m.

Average 52%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:15 a.m.

Sunset 9 p.m.

Moonrise 10:08 a.m.

Moonset 1:43 a.m. Thursday

First Quarter

May 27

Full Moon

June 3

Last Quarter

June 10

New Moon

June 18