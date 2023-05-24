Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 65
Normal 75
Record: 2007 91
Low temperature 52
Low one year ago 45
Normal 53
Record: 1963 31
Maumee stage 3.09 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 2
For May 18
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For May 4.06 inches (0.78)
For the year 17.79 inches (3.36)
Relative humidity
Highest 77% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 27% at 4 p.m.
Average 52%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:15 a.m.
Sunset 9 p.m.
Moonrise 10:08 a.m.
Moonset 1:43 a.m. Thursday
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18