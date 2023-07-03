Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 85

High one year ago 86

Normal 84

Record: 1955 100

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 62

Normal 64

Record: 1904 38

Maumee stage 3.21 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 11

For July 23

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.90 inch

For July 1.10 inches (0.84)

For the year 20.28 inches (−0.19)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 1 a.m.

Lowest 53% at 4 p.m.

Average 75%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:12 a.m.

Sunset 9:16 p.m.

Moonrise 10:10 p.m.

Moonset 7:06 a.m.

Full Moon

Today

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25