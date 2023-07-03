Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 85
High one year ago 86
Normal 84
Record: 1955 100
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 62
Normal 64
Record: 1904 38
Maumee stage 3.21 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 11
For July 23
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.90 inch
For July 1.10 inches (0.84)
For the year 20.28 inches (−0.19)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 53% at 4 p.m.
Average 75%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:12 a.m.
Sunset 9:16 p.m.
Moonrise 10:10 p.m.
Moonset 7:06 a.m.
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25