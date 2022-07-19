Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 85
High one year ago 81
Normal 84
Record: 1904 97
Low temperature 69
Low one year ago 65
Normal 64
Record: 1899 50
Maumee stage 10.61 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 12
For July 158
Rainfall
For Monday none
For July 5.02 inches (2.59)
For the year 20.84 inches (−1.80)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 12 a.m.
Lowest 53% at 4 p.m.
Average 75%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:25 a.m.
Sunset 9:09 p.m.
Moonset 1:08 p.m.
Moonrise 12:53 a.m. Wednesday
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11