Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 54

High one year ago 65

Normal 67

Record: 1899 89

Low temperature 42

Low one year ago 45

Normal 45

Record: 2008 29

Maumee stage 3.23 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 17

For April 418

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.11 inch

For April 1.95 inches (−1.79)

For the year 13.72 inches (−2.57)

Relative humidity

Highest 92% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 50% at 2 p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:38 a.m.

Sunset 8:37 p.m.

Moonrise 3:38 p.m.

Moonset 6:09 a.m. Tuesday

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27