Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 54
High one year ago 65
Normal 67
Record: 1899 89
Low temperature 42
Low one year ago 45
Normal 45
Record: 2008 29
Maumee stage 3.23 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 17
For April 418
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.11 inch
For April 1.95 inches (−1.79)
For the year 13.72 inches (−2.57)
Relative humidity
Highest 92% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 50% at 2 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:38 a.m.
Sunset 8:37 p.m.
Moonrise 3:38 p.m.
Moonset 6:09 a.m. Tuesday
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27