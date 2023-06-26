Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 89

High one year ago 86

Normal 83

Record: 1988 106

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 60

Normal 63

Record: 1902 43

Maumee stage 1.9 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 12

For June 125

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.23 inch

For June 1.12 inches (−2.67)

For the year 18.91 inches (−0.61)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 57% at 3 p.m.

Average 77%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 9:17 p.m.

Moonrise 2:09 p.m.

Mooset 2:02 a.m. Tuesday

First Quarter

Today

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17