Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 86
Normal 83
Record: 1988 106
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 60
Normal 63
Record: 1902 43
Maumee stage 1.9 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 12
For June 125
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.23 inch
For June 1.12 inches (−2.67)
For the year 18.91 inches (−0.61)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 57% at 3 p.m.
Average 77%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 9:17 p.m.
Moonrise 2:09 p.m.
Mooset 2:02 a.m. Tuesday
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17