Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 50

High one year ago 82

Normal 65

Record: 1925 88

Low temperature 30

Low one year ago 63

Normal 43

Record: 1930 27

Maumee stage 2.62 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 25

For April 320

Rainfall

For Monday 0.01 inch

For April 0.94 inch (−2.05)

For the year 12.71 inches (2.31)

Snowfall

For Monday trace

For April trace (−0.8)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:47 a.m.

Sunset 8:31 p.m.

Moonrise 10:22 a.m.

Moonset 2:31 a.m. Wednesday

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19