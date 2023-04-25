Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 50
High one year ago 82
Normal 65
Record: 1925 88
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 63
Normal 43
Record: 1930 27
Maumee stage 2.62 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 25
For April 320
Rainfall
For Monday 0.01 inch
For April 0.94 inch (−2.05)
For the year 12.71 inches (2.31)
Snowfall
For Monday trace
For April trace (−0.8)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:47 a.m.
Sunset 8:31 p.m.
Moonrise 10:22 a.m.
Moonset 2:31 a.m. Wednesday
First Quarter
April 27
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19