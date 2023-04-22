Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 63
High one year ago 67
Normal 63
Record: 1899, 1985 87
Low temperature 46
Low one year ago 48
Normal 41
Record: 1907 21
Maumee stage 2.67 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 10
For April 250
Rainfall
For Friday 0.23 inch
For April 1.12 inches (−1.50)
For the year 12.89 inches (2.86)
Relative humidity
Highest 94% at 5:54 a.m.
Lowest 71% at 1:54 p.m.
Average 82%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:51 a.m.
Sunset 8:27 p.m.
Moonrise 8:08 a.m.
Moonset 11:40 p.m.
First Quarter
April 27
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19