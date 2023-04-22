Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 63

High one year ago 67

Normal 63

Record: 1899, 1985 87

Low temperature 46

Low one year ago 48

Normal 41

Record: 1907 21

Maumee stage 2.67 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 10

For April 250

Rainfall

For Friday 0.23 inch

For April 1.12 inches (−1.50)

For the year 12.89 inches (2.86)

Relative humidity

Highest 94% at 5:54 a.m.

Lowest 71% at 1:54 p.m.

Average 82%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:51 a.m.

Sunset 8:27 p.m.

Moonrise 8:08 a.m.

Moonset 11:40 p.m.

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19