Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 85
High one year ago 81
Normal 84
Record: 1936 103
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 63
Normal 64
Record: 1898 45
Maumee stage 2.01 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 9
For July 119
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.17 inch
For July 1.83 inches (0.20)
For the year 21.01 inches (−0.83)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 57% at 6 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:19 a.m.
Sunset 9:12 p.m.
Moonset 6:09 p.m.
Moonrise 3:17 a.m. Friday
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8