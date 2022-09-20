Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 90

Normal 75

Record: 1955 94

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 60

Normal 52

Record: 1916 36

Maumee stage 7.87 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 11

For September 84

Rainfall

For Monday 0.04 inch

For September 1.54 inches (−0.42)

For the year 26.96 inches (−3.06)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 45% at 5 p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:26 a.m.

Sunset 7:41 p.m.

Moonset 5:31 p.m.

Moonrise 2:44 a.m. Wednesday

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17