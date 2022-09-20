Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 90
Normal 75
Record: 1955 94
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 60
Normal 52
Record: 1916 36
Maumee stage 7.87 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 11
For September 84
Rainfall
For Monday 0.04 inch
For September 1.54 inches (−0.42)
For the year 26.96 inches (−3.06)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 5 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:26 a.m.
Sunset 7:41 p.m.
Moonset 5:31 p.m.
Moonrise 2:44 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17