Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 49
High one year ago 48
Normal 34
Record: 1985 60
Low temperature 36
Low one year ago 29
Normal 21
Record: 1968 −13
Maumee stage 8.24 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 22
For January 2
Rainfall
For Sunday trace
For January trace
For the year trace
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For January none (−0.3)
Since July 1 7.0 inches (−2.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:05 a.m.
Sunset 5:23 p.m.
Moonrise 2:10 p.m.
Moonset 5:20 a.m.
Full Moon
Jan. 8
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28