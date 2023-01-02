Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 49

High one year ago 48

Normal 34

Record: 1985 60

Low temperature 36

Low one year ago 29

Normal 21

Record: 1968 −13

Maumee stage 8.24 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 22

For January 2

Rainfall

For Sunday trace

For January trace

For the year trace

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For January none (−0.3)

Since July 1 7.0 inches (−2.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

Sunset 5:23 p.m.

Moonrise 2:10 p.m.

Moonset 5:20 a.m.

Full Moon

Jan. 8

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28