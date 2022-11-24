Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 59

High one year ago 40

Normal 46

Record: 1931 71

Low temperature 26

Low one year ago 20

Normal 30

Record: 1950 3

Maumee stage 1.57 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 22

For November 501

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For November 0.39 inch (−1.77)

For the year 29.51 inches (−6.70)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For November 3.5 inches (2.5)

Since July 1 4.2 inches (3.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:39 a.m.

Sunset 5:16 p.m.

Moonrise 8:34 a.m.

Moonset 5:43 p.m.

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7

Last Quarter

Dec. 16

New Moon

Dec. 23