Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 46
High one year ago 37
Normal 32
Record: 1898, 2005 64
Low temperature 40
Low one year ago 28
Normal 19
Record: 1918 −24
Maumee stage 2.45 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 22
For January 308
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.04 inch
For January 0.44 inch (−0.65)
For the year 0.44 inch (−0.65)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For January 0.1 inch (−3.8)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−6.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:04 a.m.
Sunset 5:35 p.m.
Moonset 11:37 a.m.
Moonrise 12:12 a.m. Saturday
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5