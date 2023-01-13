Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 46

High one year ago 37

Normal 32

Record: 1898, 2005 64

Low temperature 40

Low one year ago 28

Normal 19

Record: 1918 −24

Maumee stage 2.45 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 22

For January 308

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.04 inch

For January 0.44 inch (−0.65)

For the year 0.44 inch (−0.65)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For January 0.1 inch (−3.8)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−6.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:04 a.m.

Sunset 5:35 p.m.

Moonset 11:37 a.m.

Moonrise 12:12 a.m. Saturday

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5