Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 89
Normal 81
Record: 1909, 1948, 1953 95
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 68
Normal 59
Record: 1986 42
Maumee stage 1.95 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 9
For August 192
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For August 2.20 inches (−1.22)
For the year 24.36 inches (−3.32)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 54% at 3 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:04 a.m.
Sunset 8:17 p.m.
Moonrise 9:14 a.m.
Moonset 9:41 p.m.
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 11
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25