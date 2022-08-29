Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 89

High one year ago 89

Normal 81

Record: 1909, 1948, 1953 95

Low temperature 59

Low one year ago 68

Normal 59

Record: 1986 42

Maumee stage 1.95 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 9

For August 192

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For August 2.20 inches (−1.22)

For the year 24.36 inches (−3.32)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 54% at 3 p.m.

Average 74%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:04 a.m.

Sunset 8:17 p.m.

Moonrise 9:14 a.m.

Moonset 9:41 p.m.

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 11

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25