Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 53

High one year ago 20

Normal 36

Record: 1938 65

Low temperature 31

Low one year ago 10

Normal 20

Record: 1899 −14

Maumee stage 6.71 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 23

For February 416

Rainfall

For Monday none

For February 1.01 inches (0.14)

For the year 3.76 inches (0.35)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For February 0.1 inch (−3.9)

Since July 1 17.5 inches (−6.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:37 a.m.

Sunset 6:14 p.m.

Moonset 11:55 a.m.

Moonrise 3:39 a.m. Wednesday

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14