Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 53
High one year ago 20
Normal 36
Record: 1938 65
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 10
Normal 20
Record: 1899 −14
Maumee stage 6.71 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 23
For February 416
Rainfall
For Monday none
For February 1.01 inches (0.14)
For the year 3.76 inches (0.35)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For February 0.1 inch (−3.9)
Since July 1 17.5 inches (−6.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:37 a.m.
Sunset 6:14 p.m.
Moonset 11:55 a.m.
Moonrise 3:39 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14