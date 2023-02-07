Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 41
High one year ago 31
Normal 34
Record: 1938 61
Low temperature 24
Low one year ago 9
Normal 19
Record: 1977 −13
Maumee stage 2.68 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 32
For February 233
Rainfall
For Monday none
For February trace (−0.40)
For the year 2.75 inches (−0.19)
Snowfall
For Monday None
For February 0.1 inch (−1.8)
Since July 1 17.5 inches (−4.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:46 a.m.
Sunset 6:04 p.m.
Moonset 9:01 a.m.
Moonrise 8:01 p.m.
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7