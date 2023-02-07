Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 41

High one year ago 31

Normal 34

Record: 1938 61

Low temperature 24

Low one year ago 9

Normal 19

Record: 1977 −13

Maumee stage 2.68 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 32

For February 233

Rainfall

For Monday none

For February trace (−0.40)

For the year 2.75 inches (−0.19)

Snowfall

For Monday None

For February 0.1 inch (−1.8)

Since July 1 17.5 inches (−4.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:46 a.m.

Sunset 6:04 p.m.

Moonset 9:01 a.m.

Moonrise 8:01 p.m.

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7