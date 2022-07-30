Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 79

High one year ago 86

Normal 84

Record: 1916 98

Low temperature 59

Low one year ago 70

Normal 63

Record: 1904 47

Maumee stage 2.28 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 4

For July 259

Rainfall

For Friday none

For July 6.34 inches (2.54)

For the year 22.16 inches (−1.85)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 48% at 2 p.m.

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:34 a.m.

Sunset 8:58 p.m.

Moonrise 8:09 a.m.

Moonset 10:28 p.m.

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27