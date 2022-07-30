Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 86
Normal 84
Record: 1916 98
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 70
Normal 63
Record: 1904 47
Maumee stage 2.28 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 4
For July 259
Rainfall
For Friday none
For July 6.34 inches (2.54)
For the year 22.16 inches (−1.85)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 2 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:34 a.m.
Sunset 8:58 p.m.
Moonrise 8:09 a.m.
Moonset 10:28 p.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27