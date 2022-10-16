Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 55
High one year ago 63
Normal 64
Record: 1897 88
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 54
Normal 43
Record: 2006 28
Maumee stage 1.42 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 18
For October 170
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.01 inch
For October 0.22 inches (−1.22)
For the year 27.60 inches (−4.94)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 40% at 4 p.m.
Average 65%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:53 a.m.
Sunset 6:58 p.m.
Moonset 2:45 p.m.
Moonrise 11:32 p.m.
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8