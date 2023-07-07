Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 87

High one year ago 84

Normal 64

Record: 2012 101

Low temperature 70

Low one year ago 69

Normal 64

Record: 2001 45

Maumee stage 2.82 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 17

For July 75

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.02 inch

For July 1.19 inches (0.39)

For the year 20.37 inches (−0.64)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 53% at 2 p.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:15 a.m.

Sunset 9:15 p.m.

Moonset 11:05 a.m.

Moonset 12:33 a.m. Saturday

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25

Full Moon

Aug. 1