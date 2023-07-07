Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 84
Normal 64
Record: 2012 101
Low temperature 70
Low one year ago 69
Normal 64
Record: 2001 45
Maumee stage 2.82 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 17
For July 75
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.02 inch
For July 1.19 inches (0.39)
For the year 20.37 inches (−0.64)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 53% at 2 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:15 a.m.
Sunset 9:15 p.m.
Moonset 11:05 a.m.
Moonset 12:33 a.m. Saturday
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1