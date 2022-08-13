Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 76
High one year ago 84
Normal 82
Record: 1918 99
Low temperature 53
Low one year ago 71
Normal 62
Record: 1902 43
Maumee stage 8.00 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 0
For August 118
Rainfall
For Friday none
For August 1.51 inches (0.03)
For the year 23.67 inches (−2.07)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 40% at 3 p.m.
Average 67%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:49 a.m.
Sunset 8:42 p.m.
Moonset 8:26 a.m.
Moonrise 10:06 p.m.
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10