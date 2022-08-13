Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 76

High one year ago 84

Normal 82

Record: 1918 99

Low temperature 53

Low one year ago 71

Normal 62

Record: 1902 43

Maumee stage 8.00 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 0

For August 118

Rainfall

For Friday none

For August 1.51 inches (0.03)

For the year 23.67 inches (−2.07)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 40% at 3 p.m.

Average 67%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:49 a.m.

Sunset 8:42 p.m.

Moonset 8:26 a.m.

Moonrise 10:06 p.m.

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10