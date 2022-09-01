Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 81
Normal 80
Record: 1951 98
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 63
Normal 59
Record: 1915 43
Maumee stage 8.03 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 3
For August 214
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For August 3.26 inches (−0.54)
For the year 25.42 inches (−2.64)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 47% at 1 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:08 a.m.
Sunset 8:13 p.m.
Moonrise 12:36 p.m.
Moonset 10:55 p.m.
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25