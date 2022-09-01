Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 81

Normal 80

Record: 1951 98

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 63

Normal 59

Record: 1915 43

Maumee stage 8.03 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 3

For August 214

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For August 3.26 inches (−0.54)

For the year 25.42 inches (−2.64)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 47% at 1 p.m.

Average 70%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:08 a.m.

Sunset 8:13 p.m.

Moonrise 12:36 p.m.

Moonset 10:55 p.m.

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25