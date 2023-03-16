Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 47

High one year ago 63

Normal 47

Record: 2012 81

Low temperature 18

Low one year ago 36

Normal 29

Record: 1975 3

Maumee stage 6.28 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 32

For March 404

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For March 1.54 inches (0.27)

For the year 8.45 inches (2.58)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For March 3.9 inches (1.0)

Since July 1 21.5 inches (−9.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:51 a.m.

Sunset 7:48 p.m.

Moonset 1:35 p.m.

Moonset 5:43 a.m. Friday

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13