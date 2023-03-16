Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 63
Normal 47
Record: 2012 81
Low temperature 18
Low one year ago 36
Normal 29
Record: 1975 3
Maumee stage 6.28 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 32
For March 404
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For March 1.54 inches (0.27)
For the year 8.45 inches (2.58)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For March 3.9 inches (1.0)
Since July 1 21.5 inches (−9.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:51 a.m.
Sunset 7:48 p.m.
Moonset 1:35 p.m.
Moonset 5:43 a.m. Friday
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13