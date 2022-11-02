Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 68

High one year ago 50

Normal 56

Record: 1950, 2016 79

Low temperature 50

Low one year ago 34

Normal 38

Record: 1906 22

Maumee stage 7.9 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 6

For November 6

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.01 inch

For November 0.01 inch (−0.09)

For the year 29.13 inches (−5.02)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For November none

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:13 a.m.

Sunset 6:35 p.m.

Moonrise 4:09 p.m.

Moonset 2:43 a.m.

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30