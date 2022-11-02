Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 68
High one year ago 50
Normal 56
Record: 1950, 2016 79
Low temperature 50
Low one year ago 34
Normal 38
Record: 1906 22
Maumee stage 7.9 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 6
For November 6
Rainfall
For Tuesday 0.01 inch
For November 0.01 inch (−0.09)
For the year 29.13 inches (−5.02)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For November none
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:13 a.m.
Sunset 6:35 p.m.
Moonrise 4:09 p.m.
Moonset 2:43 a.m.
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30