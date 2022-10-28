Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 54
High one year ago 56
Normal 59
Record: 1927 80
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 32
Normal 39
Record: 1976 23
Maumee stage 7.86 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 23
For October 336
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For October 1.44 inches (−1.13)
For the year 28.82 inches (−4.85)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For October 0.7 inch (0.6)
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:07 a.m.
Sunset 6:42 p.m.
Moonrise 11:56 a.m.
Moonset 8:53 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23