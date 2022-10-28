Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 54

High one year ago 56

Normal 59

Record: 1927 80

Low temperature 30

Low one year ago 32

Normal 39

Record: 1976 23

Maumee stage 7.86 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 23

For October 336

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For October 1.44 inches (−1.13)

For the year 28.82 inches (−4.85)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For October 0.7 inch (0.6)

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:07 a.m.

Sunset 6:42 p.m.

Moonrise 11:56 a.m.

Moonset 8:53 p.m.

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23