Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 84

Normal 84

Record: 1933, 1934 98

Low temperature 59

Low one year ago 66

Normal 63

Record: 1904 46

Maumee stage 2.36 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 5

For July 193

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.02 inch

For July 4.43 inches (1.36)

For the year 23.61 inches (0.33)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 1 a.m./p.m.

Lowest 58% at 6 p.m.

Average 76%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:28 a.m.

Sunset 9:04 p.m.

Moonrise 1 p.m.

Moonset 12:26 a.m. Tuesday

First Quarter

July 25

Full Moon

Aug. 1

Last Quarter

Aug. 8

New Moon

Aug. 16