Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 84
Normal 84
Record: 1933, 1934 98
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 66
Normal 63
Record: 1904 46
Maumee stage 2.36 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 5
For July 193
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.02 inch
For July 4.43 inches (1.36)
For the year 23.61 inches (0.33)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 1 a.m./p.m.
Lowest 58% at 6 p.m.
Average 76%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:28 a.m.
Sunset 9:04 p.m.
Moonrise 1 p.m.
Moonset 12:26 a.m. Tuesday
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16