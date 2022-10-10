Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 66
High one year ago 80
Normal 67
Record: 1949 86
Low temperature 34
Low one year ago 55
Normal 45
Record: 1986 26
Maumee stage 1.45 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 15
For October 100
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For October 0.03 inch (−0.83)
For the year 27.41 inches (−4.55)
Relative humidity
Highest 82% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 27% at 2 p.m.
Average 55%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:46 a.m.
Sunset 7:07 p.m.
Moonset 8:28 a.m.
Moonrise 7:42 p.m.
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8