Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 66

High one year ago 80

Normal 67

Record: 1949 86

Low temperature 34

Low one year ago 55

Normal 45

Record: 1986 26

Maumee stage 1.45 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 15

For October 100

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For October 0.03 inch (−0.83)

For the year 27.41 inches (−4.55)

Relative humidity

Highest 82% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 27% at 2 p.m.

Average 55%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:46 a.m.

Sunset 7:07 p.m.

Moonset 8:28 a.m.

Moonrise 7:42 p.m.

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8