Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 74
High one year ago 86
Normal 72
Record: 1988 91
Low temperature 52
Low one year ago 57
Normal 50
Record: 1910 31
Maumee stage 4.17 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 2
For May 112
Rainfall
For Monday none
For May 3.73 inches (1.72)
For the year 17.46 inches (4.30)
Relative humidity
Highest 61% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 25% at 6 p.m.
Average 43%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:22 a.m.
Sunset 8:53 p.m.
Moonset 5:50 p.m.
Moonset 5:10 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10