Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 44
High one year ago 50
Normal 34
Record: 1951, 1965 61
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 39
Normal 21
Record: 1976 −14
Maumee stage 4.71 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 24
For December 1061
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.28 inch
For December 2.57 inches (0.20)
For the 2021 33.59 inches (−5.89)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For December 2.8 inches (−4.8)
Since July 1 7.0 inches (−2.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:05 a.m.
Sunset 5:22 p.m.
Moonrise 1:42 p.m.
Moonset 4:15 a.m. Monday
Full Moon
Jan. 8
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28