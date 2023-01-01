Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 44

High one year ago 50

Normal 34

Record: 1951, 1965 61

Low temperature 38

Low one year ago 39

Normal 21

Record: 1976 −14

Maumee stage 4.71 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 24

For December 1061

Rainfall

For Saturday 0.28 inch

For December 2.57 inches (0.20)

For the 2021 33.59 inches (−5.89)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For December 2.8 inches (−4.8)

Since July 1 7.0 inches (−2.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

Sunset 5:22 p.m.

Moonrise 1:42 p.m.

Moonset 4:15 a.m. Monday

Full Moon

Jan. 8

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28