Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 75
High one year ago 65
Normal 59
Record: 1930 90
Low temperature 39
Low one year ago 47
Normal 38
Record: 1940 21
Maumee stage 4.29 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 8
For April 168
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For April 0.59 inch (−0.75)
For the year 12.36 inches (3.61)
Relative humidity
Highest 73% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 26% at 1 p.m.
Average 50%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:07 a.m.
Sunset 8:17 p.m.
Moonset 11:25 a.m.
Moonrise 3:40 a.m. Thursday
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20
First Quarter
April 27
Full Moon
May 5