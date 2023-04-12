Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 75

High one year ago 65

Normal 59

Record: 1930 90

Low temperature 39

Low one year ago 47

Normal 38

Record: 1940 21

Maumee stage 4.29 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 8

For April 168

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For April 0.59 inch (−0.75)

For the year 12.36 inches (3.61)

Relative humidity

Highest 73% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 26% at 1 p.m.

Average 50%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:07 a.m.

Sunset 8:17 p.m.

Moonset 11:25 a.m.

Moonrise 3:40 a.m. Thursday

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5