Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 60
High one year ago 87
Normal 72
Record: 1973 89
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 59
Normal 49
Record: 1991 32
Maumee stage 1.66 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 12
For September 53
Rainfall
For Tuesday 0.04 inches
For September 1.96 inches (−0.81)
For the year 27.38 inches (−3.45)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 42% at 3 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:34 a.m.
Sunset 7:27 p.m.
Moonrise 10:27 a.m.
Moonset 8:57 p.m.
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25