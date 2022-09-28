Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 60

High one year ago 87

Normal 72

Record: 1973 89

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 59

Normal 49

Record: 1991 32

Maumee stage 1.66 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 12

For September 53

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.04 inches

For September 1.96 inches (−0.81)

For the year 27.38 inches (−3.45)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 42% at 3 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:34 a.m.

Sunset 7:27 p.m.

Moonrise 10:27 a.m.

Moonset 8:57 p.m.

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25