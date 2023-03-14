Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 37

High one year ago 50

Normal 47

Record: 1990 73

Low temperature 28

Low one year ago 16

Normal 29

Record: 2014 −1

Maumee stage 8.04 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 32

For March 337

Rainfall

For Monday 0.02 inch

For March 1.54 inches (0.45)

For the year 8.45 inches (2.76)

Snowfall

For Monday 0.3 inch

For March 3.8 inches (1.2)

Since July 1 21.4 inches (−9.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:54 a.m.

Sunset 7:46 p.m.

Moonset 11:35 a.m.

Moonrise 3:47 a.m. Wednesday

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28

Full Moon

April 6