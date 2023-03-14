Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 37
High one year ago 50
Normal 47
Record: 1990 73
Low temperature 28
Low one year ago 16
Normal 29
Record: 2014 −1
Maumee stage 8.04 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 32
For March 337
Rainfall
For Monday 0.02 inch
For March 1.54 inches (0.45)
For the year 8.45 inches (2.76)
Snowfall
For Monday 0.3 inch
For March 3.8 inches (1.2)
Since July 1 21.4 inches (−9.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:54 a.m.
Sunset 7:46 p.m.
Moonset 11:35 a.m.
Moonrise 3:47 a.m. Wednesday
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6