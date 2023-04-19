Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 57

High one year ago 40

Normal 62

Record: 2002 87

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 33

Normal 40

Record: 1990 23

Maumee stage 3.00 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 20

For April 229

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For April 0.64 inch (−1.59)

For the year 12.41 inches (2.77)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For April trace (−0.7)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:55 a.m.

Sunset 8:24 p.m.

Moonrise 6:44 a.m.

Moonset 8:06 p.m.

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12