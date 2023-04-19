Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 57
High one year ago 40
Normal 62
Record: 2002 87
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 33
Normal 40
Record: 1990 23
Maumee stage 3.00 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 20
For April 229
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For April 0.64 inch (−1.59)
For the year 12.41 inches (2.77)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For April trace (−0.7)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:55 a.m.
Sunset 8:24 p.m.
Moonrise 6:44 a.m.
Moonset 8:06 p.m.
New Moon
April 20
First Quarter
April 27
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12