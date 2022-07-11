Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 83

High one year ago 78

Normal 84

Record: 1936 102

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 59

Normal 64

Record: 1963 47

Maumee stage 6.70 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 5

For July 96

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For July 3.57 inches (1.36)

For the year 6.83 inches (−2.18)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 32% at 4 p.m.

Average 61%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:18 a.m.

Sunset 9:13 p.m.

Moonrise 7:36 p.m.

Moonset 4:33 a.m. Tuesday

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5