Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 78
Normal 84
Record: 1936 102
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 59
Normal 64
Record: 1963 47
Maumee stage 6.70 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 5
For July 96
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For July 3.57 inches (1.36)
For the year 6.83 inches (−2.18)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 32% at 4 p.m.
Average 61%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:18 a.m.
Sunset 9:13 p.m.
Moonrise 7:36 p.m.
Moonset 4:33 a.m. Tuesday
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5