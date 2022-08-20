Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 85
High one year ago 85
Normal 82
Record: 1983 99
Low temperature 54
Low one year ago 68
Normal 61
Record: 1964 48
Maumee stage 7.97 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 5
For August 143
Rainfall
For Friday none
For August 1.55 inches (−0.80)
For the year 23.71 inches (−2.90)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 40% at 4 p.m.
Average 67%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:56 a.m.
Sunset 8:32 p.m.
Moonset 4:18 p.m.
Moonrise 1:21 a.m. Sunday
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17