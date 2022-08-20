Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 85

High one year ago 85

Normal 82

Record: 1983 99

Low temperature 54

Low one year ago 68

Normal 61

Record: 1964 48

Maumee stage 7.97 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 5

For August 143

Rainfall

For Friday none

For August 1.55 inches (−0.80)

For the year 23.71 inches (−2.90)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 1 a.m.

Lowest 40% at 4 p.m.

Average 67%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:56 a.m.

Sunset 8:32 p.m.

Moonset 4:18 p.m.

Moonrise 1:21 a.m. Sunday

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17