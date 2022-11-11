Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 74

High one year ago 59

Normal 52

Record: 2020 76

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 37

Normal 35

Record: 1957, 1933 19

Maumee stage 7.83 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 5

For November 99

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For November 0.02 inch (−0.94)

For the year 29.14 inches (−5.87)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For November none

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:24 a.m.

Sunset 5:26 p.m.

Moonset 10:42 a.m.

Moonrise 7:30 p.m.

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7