Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 74
High one year ago 59
Normal 52
Record: 2020 76
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 37
Normal 35
Record: 1957, 1933 19
Maumee stage 7.83 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 5
For November 99
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For November 0.02 inch (−0.94)
For the year 29.14 inches (−5.87)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For November none
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:24 a.m.
Sunset 5:26 p.m.
Moonset 10:42 a.m.
Moonrise 7:30 p.m.
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7