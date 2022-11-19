Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 31
High one year ago 46
Normal 48
Record: 1930, 2016 72
Low temperature 25
Low one year ago 31
Normal 32
Record: 2014 9
Maumee stage 1.6 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 37
For November 336
Rainfall
For Friday trace
For November 0.37 inch (−1.38)
For the year 29.49 inches (−6.31)
Snowfall
For Friday 0.2 inch
For November 3.2 inches (2.5)
Since July 1 3.9 inches (3.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:33 a.m.
Sunset 5:18 p.m.
Moonset 3:11 p.m.
Moonrise 3:38 a.m. Sunday
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7
Last Quarter
Dec. 16