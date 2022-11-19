Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 31

High one year ago 46

Normal 48

Record: 1930, 2016 72

Low temperature 25

Low one year ago 31

Normal 32

Record: 2014 9

Maumee stage 1.6 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 37

For November 336

Rainfall

For Friday trace

For November 0.37 inch (−1.38)

For the year 29.49 inches (−6.31)

Snowfall

For Friday 0.2 inch

For November 3.2 inches (2.5)

Since July 1 3.9 inches (3.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:33 a.m.

Sunset 5:18 p.m.

Moonset 3:11 p.m.

Moonrise 3:38 a.m. Sunday

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7

Last Quarter

Dec. 16