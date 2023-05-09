Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 67
High one year ago 67
Normal 70
Record: 2014 89
Low temperature 58
Low one year ago 40
Normal 48
Record: 1947, 2020 29
Maumee stage 6.83 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 2
For May 94
Rainfall
For Monday 0.01 inch
For May 1.88 inches (0.84)
For the year 15.61 inches (3.42)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 73% at midnight
Average 82%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:29 a.m.
Sunset 8:45 p.m.
Moonset 9:17 a.m.
Moonrise 1:37 a.m. Wednesday
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3