Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 67

High one year ago 67

Normal 70

Record: 2014 89

Low temperature 58

Low one year ago 40

Normal 48

Record: 1947, 2020 29

Maumee stage 6.83 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 2

For May 94

Rainfall

For Monday 0.01 inch

For May 1.88 inches (0.84)

For the year 15.61 inches (3.42)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 73% at midnight

Average 82%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:29 a.m.

Sunset 8:45 p.m.

Moonset 9:17 a.m.

Moonrise 1:37 a.m. Wednesday

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27

Full Moon

June 3