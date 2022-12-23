Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 39

High one year ago 32

Normal 36

Record: 1949 60

Low temperature 25

Low one year ago 22

Normal 23

Record: 1989 −18

Maumee stage 1.87 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 33

For December 697

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.16 inch

For December 0.84 inch (−0.89)

For the year 31.86 inches (−6.88)

Snowfall

For Thursday trace

For December 0.3 inch (−4.7)

Since July 1 4.5 inches (−2.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:03 a.m.

Sunset 5:17 p.m.

Moonrise 8:37 a.m.

Moonset 5:23 p.m.

New Moon

Today

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 6

Last Quarter

Jan. 14