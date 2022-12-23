Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 39
High one year ago 32
Normal 36
Record: 1949 60
Low temperature 25
Low one year ago 22
Normal 23
Record: 1989 −18
Maumee stage 1.87 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 33
For December 697
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.16 inch
For December 0.84 inch (−0.89)
For the year 31.86 inches (−6.88)
Snowfall
For Thursday trace
For December 0.3 inch (−4.7)
Since July 1 4.5 inches (−2.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:03 a.m.
Sunset 5:17 p.m.
Moonrise 8:37 a.m.
Moonset 5:23 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 6
Last Quarter
Jan. 14