Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 80
Normal 84
Record: 1934 104
Low temperature 68
Low one year ago 64
Normal 63
Record: 1944 44
Maumee stage 9.2 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 12
For July 194
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For July 5.02 inches (2.20)
For the year 20.84 inches (−2.19)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 50% at 2 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:28 a.m.
Sunset 9:06 p.m.
Moonset 4:22 p.m.
Moonrise 2:10 a.m. Saturday
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19