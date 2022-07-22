Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 80

Normal 84

Record: 1934 104

Low temperature 68

Low one year ago 64

Normal 63

Record: 1944 44

Maumee stage 9.2 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 12

For July 194

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For July 5.02 inches (2.20)

For the year 20.84 inches (−2.19)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 50% at 2 p.m.

Average 70%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:28 a.m.

Sunset 9:06 p.m.

Moonset 4:22 p.m.

Moonrise 2:10 a.m. Saturday

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19