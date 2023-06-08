Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 76

Normal 79

Record: 1933, 2011 97

Low temperature 49

Low one year ago 58

Normal 58

Record: 1910 41

Maumee stage 1.49 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 2

For June 2

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For June trace (−1.12)

For the year 17.79 inches (0.94)

Relative humidity

Highest 77% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 22% at 5 p.m.

Average 50%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 9:11 p.m.

Moonset 10:47 a.m.

Moonrise 1:37 a.m. Friday

Last Quarter

June 10

New Moon

June 18

First Quarter

June 26

Full Moon

July 3