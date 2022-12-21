Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 37
High one year ago 39
Normal 36
Record: 1949 60
Low temperature 18
Low one year ago 24
Normal 23
Record: 1963 −10
Maumee stage 2.21 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 37
For December 627
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For December 0.68 inch (−0.89)
For the year 31.70 inches (−6.88)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For December 0.3 inch (−4.2)
Since July 1 4.5 inches (−2.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:02 a.m.
Sunset 5:15 p.m.
Moonrise 6:05 a.m.
Moonset 3:30 p.m.
New Moon
Dec. 23
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 8
Last Quarter
Jan. 14