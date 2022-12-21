Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 37

High one year ago 39

Normal 36

Record: 1949 60

Low temperature 18

Low one year ago 24

Normal 23

Record: 1963 −10

Maumee stage 2.21 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 37

For December 627

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For December 0.68 inch (−0.89)

For the year 31.70 inches (−6.88)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For December 0.3 inch (−4.2)

Since July 1 4.5 inches (−2.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:02 a.m.

Sunset 5:15 p.m.

Moonrise 6:05 a.m.

Moonset 3:30 p.m.

New Moon

Dec. 23

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 8

Last Quarter

Jan. 14